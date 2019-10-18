'Extinction Rebellion' Protester Climbs UK Parliament Building - Video

A demonstrator who climbed the parliament building is dressed as Boris Johnson.

An activist from the Extinction Rebellion climate group has climbed the UK Parliament building.

According to a statement from the group, the activist's name is Ben Atkinson, he is 43. His plan is to drop an Extinction Rebellion banner to "highlight government's inaction on climate."

'Extinction Rebellion' is a global environmental movement founded in the UK in 2018. Its stated aim is to use civil disobedience to attract government attention to the issue of climate change.

