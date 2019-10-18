Students, Unions Call for General Strike in Barcelona to Support Jailed Catalan Leaders - Video

Earlier this week, nine out of 12 former Catalan leaders were sentenced to prison for organising an independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017.

The Sindicat d’Estudiants students union together with other pro-independence unions is calling for a general strike and protest in support of jailed Catalan pro-independence leaders at Barcelona’s Placa de la Universitat.

On 14 October, Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison over their role in organising Catalonia's unauthorised independence referendum in 2017. The move sparked mass protests in Barcelona that have been continuing during the week.

