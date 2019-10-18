Register
19:03 GMT +318 October 2019
    Creepy Black Skies Over Russia Explained

    Europe
    Ominous black clouds over the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk hardly raise eyebrows among the locals, who are forced to contemplate them every winter when the temperatures drop.

    A rational explanation for the chilling black clouds hanging over Krasnoyarsk has been offered up by an expert.

    Irina Smirnova, head of the laboratory for modeling and predicting atmospheric pollution of the Main Geophysical Observatory (GGO), sought to allay doomsday fears of internet users who witnessed the “black sky” phenomenon above the Russian city, as she explained this was due to a local use of coal by power plants instead of gas.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Красноярск - моя малая родина. Очень люблю этот город. Но с экологией тут полный швах. Да, это город-миллионник, здесь развита промышленность, много рабочих мест, неплохие зарплаты в сравнении со многими другими городами нашей страны, вообще это замечательный город, театры, кинотеатры, шикарные тц, замечательные люди, много досуговых мест для детей и взрослых. Но за всё это благополучие надо платить. И речь не о ценах на жильё или в магазинах... это победить можно так или иначе. Речь об экологии. "Черное небо" для Красноярска - стало таким привычным выражением, что уже никто не пугается. И это строшно... Я живу на Взлетке на высоком этаже. Из окна в хорошую погоду хорошо вижу Николаевскую сопку, находящуюся на другом конце города. Вчера вечером даже дома на соседней улице были плохо видны из-за густой дымки, окутавшей город. И это не какое-то исключение, это происходит снова и снова. И только ветренный день в Красноярске теперь можно назвать "хорошей погодой", потому что смог продувается... Человек ко всему привыкает. Но когда я думаю про здоровье детей и про то, что никогда не смогу простить себе, если все эти превышения ПДК по нескольку раз за неделю однажды вылезут какой-нибудь непоправимой болячкой... не могу найти стоящих аргументов, что бы продолжать жить здесь. Я долго боролась и не хотела никуда уезжать, но... уеду... не очень далеко, но там белый снег и чистый воздух... 😑

    Публикация от Maria Rusanova 🙋🏻‍♀️ (@maria.bukh.rus)


    Air in European cities is cleaner than in Siberian ones due to differences in meteorological conditions and sources of electricity, stated Smirnova.

    “If we take a European and an Asian city with the same set of industrial enterprises, the meteorological conditions of dispersion, due to climatic conditions, are three times worse in an Asian city than in a European city," said the expert.

    "Therefore, even if Krasnoyarsk has the same overall volume of emissions as any European city, the pollution level in may be three times higher. When coal is burned, a large amount of aerosol impurities and sulfur compounds are formed, which under certain meteorological conditions do not disperse, but hang over the city,” said Smirnova.

    Experts have long been debating the problem of Krasnoyarsk, as black clouds over the Russian city occur quite frequently, particularly  in winter, when temperatures drop.

    Experts cite a number of factors impacting the city's plight.

    Krasnoyarsk lies in a hollow, surrounded by mountains, has a “continental” climate, thus rendering dispersal of pollutants more difficult.

    Some scientists cite another complicating factor - the city is sprawled along the banks of the river Yenisei, which doesn’t freeze even in the most severe frosts, exuding steam.

    © REUTERS / Ilya Naymushin
    Красноярские моржи во время купания в Енисее

     

