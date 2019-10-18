Merkel and Macron Hold Press Briefing After European Council Summit on Brexit - Video

On Thursday, an updated Brexit deal was agreed between the UK and the EU but it still needs to be approved by the British parliament on Saturday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a press briefing in Brussels following the second day of the European Council summit on Brexit negotiations.

On 17 October, EU member states approved an updated Brexit plan suggested by the UK. Now it has to be backed by the UK parliament on Saturday. However, a number of opposition parties in Britain have said they would not endorse the new deal.

