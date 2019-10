Earlier this week, Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine out of 12 former Catalan pro-independence leaders to prison over their role in organising Catalonia's independence referendum in 2017.

People are pouring onto the streets of Barcelona, Spain this Friday to call for a general strike in support of Catalan pro-independence leaders sentenced to prison earlier in the day.

On 1 October 2017, more than 90% of voters who took part in the referendum said 'yes' to Catalonia's independence from Spain. Madrid did not recognise the results of the vote and arrested several Catalan leaders.

