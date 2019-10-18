Spanish Airlines Iberia, Vueling Cancel 50 Flights Amid Catalan General Strike - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spanish airlines, Iberia and Vueling, cancelled nearly 50 flights on Friday amid a general strike in Spain's Catalonia region, which was called in response to the Supreme Court's ruling to sentence several independence leaders to hefty prison terms, the Spanish 20minutos news outlet reported.

According to the Spanish 20minutos news outlet, a total of 55 flights have been cancelled in Barcelona's El Prat airport. The majority of those are Vueling flights — 36. Iberia has cancelled 12 flights.

In total, EL Prat has 979 flights scheduled for Friday, the news outlet said, 789 of which are covered by the "minimal services" requirement for general strikes.

Earlier on Friday, a general strike began in Catalonia, which was called on by the region's pro-independence trade unions to support jailed Catalan leaders. Social services, including transportation, education and health services have been affected throughout Catalonia, but continue to operate at a decreased capacity, adhering to the government's established quota for the provision of minimal services during strikes.

On Monday, Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan pro-independence leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for organising an independence referendum on 1 October 2017. More than 90% of voters who took part in the referendum voted in favour of Catalonia's independence from Spain. Madrid did not recognise the results of the vote and arrested several Catalan leaders.