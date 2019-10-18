European Council Summit Before Brexit Deadline - Video

European leaders arrived at the European Council in Brussels on Friday for a second day of the European Council summit.

The EU27 had been set to discuss Brexit, which is currently scheduled for 31 October. The new deal, reached between the EU officials and UK PM Boris Johnson on Thursday, allows for a possibility that the UK will, indeed, leave at the end of the month and with an agreement, at that.

However, the new agreement still has to be approved by the UK parliament on Saturday, and several opposition parties have already criticised it.

Under a law recently passed in the UK parliament, the prime minister is required to ask for a Brexit delay if there is no deal by 19 October.

