Earlier in the day, UK PM Boris Johnson said a new Brexit deal was agreed between his country's negotiating team and that of the EU.

European leaders are arriving at the European Council in Brussels for the first day of the last EU summit before the Brexit deadline which is on 31 October.

The meeting will focus on whether the UK will have a Brexit deal, a no-deal or another Brexit extension.

According to legislation passed by the UK Parliament last month, PM Johnson has to ask for an extension of there is no Brexit deal by 19 October.

