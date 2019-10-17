Register
09:25 GMT +317 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian refugees gather for water at the Rukban refugee camp in Jordan's northeast border with Syria (File)

    'Total Chaos': Norwegian Minister Concerned With Another Refugee Influx Into Europe Amid Turkish Op

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Turkey Launches 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northern Syria (64)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    While suggesting that Norway was better prepared for a migrant crisis this time, Justice Minister Jøran Kallmyr has voiced a plan to place newcomers in tents to avoid projecting an image of luxury and sending the wrong signal.

    Norwegian Justice Minister Jøran Kallmyr of the right-wing Progress Party has drawn parallels between the current situation and the 2015 migrant crisis, when about a million asylum seekers entered Europe within a relatively short period of time.

    “We do not look gently at Turkey's latest offensive. At the same time, Europe has almost become a hostage to Erdogan's politics. 3.6 million asylum seekers will create total chaos that Europe is not prepared for,” Kallmyr told national broadcaster NRK during his visit to the new Arrivals Centre, administered by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration.

    Several days before Kallmyr's comment, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced his criticism of the EU's condemnation of his Operation Peace Spring. Should the EU formally label what Turkey lists as an 'anti-terrorism operation' an invasion, Erdogan has threatened to “open the gates” and release 3.6 million asylum seekers.

    Currently, an agreement between the EU and Turkey is in place that prevents the asylum seekers from being sent further on to Europe. According to the UN, Turkey's October Syria offensive has already prompted 100,000 people to flee their homes.

    Nevertheless, Jøran Kallmyr believes that Norway is better equipped for a possible refugee stream than four years ago. While both the UDI and the government are closely following developments in Syria, the reception apparatus in Norway is being ramped up to deal with a possible massive increase in asylum applications. The Arrivals Centre alone, which has been upgraded from an old shopping centre, will accommodate up to 300 asylum seekers a day.

    “We are trying to prevent them from coming to Norway, and let them stay in tents instead of hotel rooms. In 2015, we saw that they sent pictures to friends and said 'here it is luxury, you must come too'. It gave a completely wrong picture of Norway,” Jøran Kallmyr said.

    Inside the Arrivals Centre, equipment is in place to test the newcomers for tuberculosis, which proved necessary during the previous migrant crisis.

    “We need to monitor them and see if they have infectious diseases. Those rejected should be put on the plane quickly instead of residing in the reception centre,” Kallmyr concluded.

    Turkey launched its military operation in northern Syria on 9 October. Its stated mission is to to create a security zone along the Turkish-Syrian border free of Daesh* terrorists and Kurdish militants. Turkey's offensive has upset its NATO allies and prompted numerous condemnations.

    Topic:
    Turkey Launches 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northern Syria (64)

    Related:

    Norway Wary of Nordic Daesh Fighters Possibly Fleeing Syria In Event of New Combat - Academic
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Syria, Turkey, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse