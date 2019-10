Protests in Barcelona began on Monday after the Supreme Court of Spain ruled that nine former officials who stood behind the organisation of a referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain were guilty of treason, rebellion and the misuse of public funds.

Students in Barcelona begin a 72-hour strike in support of jailed Catalan pro-independence leaders.

Protests erupted in Barcelona earlier this week after nine of the twelve officials who organised an independence referendum in 2017 were found guilty of treason and misuse of public funds.

The court also issued an international arrest warrant for former President of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont.

