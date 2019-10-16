Register
19:22 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the UK Border agency stands at the entrance of the Channel Ferries in Calais, northern France, on January 27, 2009 .

    Audit Watchdog Warns of 'Significant Risks' for UK Border 15 Days Before Brexit

    © AFP 2019 / Philippe Huguen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - With the new Brexit deadline approaching in just two weeks, the UK still largely relies on the model of border regulations with the EU intended for the previous deadline, and is facing significant risks in terms of making all new arrangements actually function in practice, the parliamentary National Audit Office (NAO) said.

    "The government has made progress with putting in place the systems, infrastructure and resources required to manage the border if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 31 October 2019," the watchdog said in the report, albeit stressing that "there is still some work to do," especially when it comes to "bringing all these elements together for the first time in a live environment," which is an "inherent risk."

    With more than 270 recognised crossing points between the United Kingdom and European Union, the most significant risks for the operation of the UK border in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the NAO, are the preparedness of businesses, arrangements for the Irish land border, and the potential customs controls that can be imposed by EU member states.

    "In the event of the UK exiting the EU with no deal on 31 October 2019, the government plans to implement broadly the same model that is intended for 12 April 2019. Departments have not made wholesale changes to their plans and have largely not developed their systems and processes beyond the minimum operating capability that they intended to achieve for 12 April 2019," the NAO said.

    According to the report, a large proportion of businesses will not be ready for new customs and regulations if the UK exits the bloc without a deal, chiefly because of not being adequately informed about their new rights and responsibilities, which, in turn, is likely to trigger severe disruptions to freight flow across the UK border.

    "It is impossible to know exactly what would happen at the border in the event of no-deal on 31 October 2019," the NAO continued, adding that many of the government's new arrangements would anyways be temporary and "take some time for a fully functioning border to be put in place."

    After the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016, the country triggered Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union and began the two-year formal withdrawal procedure. The initial Brexit date was scheduled for 29 March, but the deadline was delayed twice amid London's failure to negotiate the divorce terms, both internally and vis-a-vis Brussels.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to take the country out of the bloc even if no deal is agreed upon, which would mean, among other things, an immediate termination of the UK-EU border regulations with subsequent impact on the cross-border movement of people, funds, goods and services, which currently are in a free flow.

    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Brexit, United Kingdom, National Audit Office (NAO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse