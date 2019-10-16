Suspected Kidnapper in Case of Locked Away Dutch Family Reportedly Arrested

Earlier, a Dutch family of six was discovered in a farmhouse room after one of the male siblings escaped to a pub and asked for help.

A man in the case of the locked away Dutch family has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, the Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANP) reported.

According to prosecutors as cited by AFP, the man is suspected of "illegal deprivation of liberty" of a Dutch farm family.

Five siblings aged between 18 and 25 and a 58-year-old man were found in a secret room on the farm near Ruinerwold in the Dutch northern province of Drenthe. According to local mayor Roger de Groot, the man is not the father of the children.

