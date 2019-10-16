Dozens of People Injured in Bus Crash in Northwestern Rome - Reports

ROME (Sputnik) - Dozens of people were injured in a bus accident in northwestern Rome on Wednesday, Il Messaggero reported.

According to the paper, a bus full of passengers got into an opposite lane and hit a tree at about 9 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) at Via Cassia Street in Rome.

Around 30 people were injured in the accident, various reports say. An EBC Correspondent on Twitter also added that no other vehicles had been involved in the crash.

The police and the emergency services are currently working at the site.

The images of the bus crash were shared on Twitter.