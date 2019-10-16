Catalan Pro-Independence Protesters and Police Clash in Barcelona

New clashes erupted between Catalan pro-independence demonstrators and riot police in the centre of Barcelona late on Tuesday over the jailing of nine separatists by the Supreme Court over a 2017 independence bid.

The protest turned violent after protesters set garbage containers and cardboard on fire in the middle of central Barcelona streets, including next to high-end commercial streets home to many of the city's designer stores, according to a Reuters witness.

A spokesman for the regional Mossos police said three people had been detained near the local headquarters of the Spanish government, where police charged into the crowd with batons to try to gain space after there were problems with police fences.

Thirteen people have suffered minor injuries after clashes broke out between police and protesters in Spain's Catalonia region earlier on Monday, following the Spanish Supreme Court’s sentencing of pro-independence leaders.

Spanish police shooting at protesters. This is Europe, this is Barcelona, this is Passeig de Gracia. Repression with unmatched force. #SpainlsAFascistState #TsunamicDemocratic pic.twitter.com/8S6NiePJZS — Lutz Motte (@lzmotte) October 15, 2019

Barcelona right now pic.twitter.com/Ri5CNnjLNk — Josep Lluís Alay 🎗 (@josepalay) October 15, 2019

​Earlier in October, the Supreme Court ruled on the cases of 12 politicians who were involved in organising the October 2017 referendum, which Madrid called illegal, handing out prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years. Thousands of protesters took to the streets throughout the country after the decisions were announced, which soon escalated to violent clashes with police. A total of 131 people have been reportedly injured in the clashes so far.