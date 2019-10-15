Firefighters Hold Rallies in Paris to Oppose Government Policies - Video

Workers in the French emergency services were also holding several rallies this summer, as seven of their trade unions urged the government to increase spending for the crucial sphere amid devastating forest fires across the country. In 2017, firefighters responded to 400,000 more fires than in 2012 while their resources haven't increased.

French firefighters hit the streets of Paris on Tuesday, opposing the policies of the current government and protesting against difficult working conditions and lack of funding.

The firefighters, who also serve as paramedics, also protested against the "uberisation" of their profession, an increasing number of attacks, and budget cuts.

