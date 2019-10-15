Register
18:34 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives the keynote address on Brexit during a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels

    Minutes To Midnight: Barnier Gives Brexit Ultimatum to Boris Johnson

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    As the clock to the UK's departure from the EU begins to wind down, talks of a last minute deal begin to materialise. With the UK government beginning to shift towards accepting Brussels proposals to keep Northern Ireland within the bloc’s full customs code, while not legally within the Customs Union.

    European Union Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has given UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson until midnight on Tuesday to come to an agreement with the EU on the UKs departure from the bloc.

    According to The Guardian, Belgium’s deputy prime minister, Didier Reynders, told reporters after a meeting with EU officials that “if we have an agreement tonight it will be possible to go to the [European] council and then again to the British Parliament. But it’s not easy, we have some red lines, they are well known by all the partners. I’m hoping it will be possible today to make some progress”.

    While saying before the meeting that a deal was "possible" and that it was time to turn "good intentions into legal text", Barnier said that a concession from the UK on the Northern Ireland backstop and a customs border in the Irish Sea must be assured before Johnson can take anything back to Parliament.

    Barnier also said that the UK had dropped it's proposal of a Stormont lock, which would give Northern Ireland an effective veto on any arrangement every four years.

    A UK government spokesperson refused to recognise the deadline however, saying: “We are working hard. The prime minister is aware of the time constraints that we are under".

    The UK's Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, who was also in Luxembourg and met Barnier this morning, claimed that an agreement is “still very possible”.

    “The talks are ongoing. We need to give them space to proceed but detailed conversations are under way", he said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, meets with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar
    © AP Photo / Niall Carson
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, meets with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar

    How to avoid the erection of a hard border in Ireland remains the fundamental log jam in the negotiations. Downing Street has consistently said that there will not be a border on the island of Ireland but also wishes to prevent a customs border down the Irish Sea, thus economically separating a part of the UK from the others.

    The EU's position remains that the UK must accept a deal akin to the Northern Ireland-only backstop and keep Northern Ireland in the Single Market and the Customs Territory, which was rejected by Theresa May in 2018. 

    Boris Johnson suggested last week to establish a dual system at Northern Ireland’s ports and airport where goods could be tracked entering from Great Britain and regulations determined on a case by case basis depending on destination. This proposal has since been rejected by the EU.

    With just 16 days to go until the existing 31 October deadline, which Johnson has repeatedly ruled out any extension to, the time for a last minute deal becomes increasingly limited

    However, a thorn in the side of the government is the Benn Act, which Parliament voted through to rule out a no-deal Brexit and legislates that the PM must request an extension to Article 50 if MPs do not support a deal by this Saturday, 19 October.

    Related:

    EU Will Continue to Protect Interests in Ireland – Brexit Negotiator Barnier
    German Foreign Minister Maas and EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier Hold Press Conference - Video
    EU Top Negotiator Barnier Gets Go-Ahead From Member-States to Start Intense Talks With UK - Reports
    Brexit Deal With London is Still Possible This Week - EU Chief Negotiator Barnier
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Michel Barnier, negotiations, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse