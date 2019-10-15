Hate Crimes Double in Five Years in England and Wales, Reaching Record Levels

The rise was at least partially driven by improvements in the way such crimes are recorded - but there were notable spikes after events such as the referendum on Britain’s EU membership and terrorist attacks in 2017.

The number of hate crimes reported to UK police has more than doubled since 2013 according to official figures, with a large increase in offences based on sexual orientation in 2018.

The majority of hate crime offences recorded by police forces in England and Wales were racial, 78,991, which increased 11 percent in the past year.

Transgender identity hate crimes – the least-commonly recorded hate crime in 42 of 44 forces – increased 37 percent to 2,333 over the course of 2018, while there was a 25 percent rise in offences linked to sexual orientation to 14,491. Disability hate crimes also rose by 14 percent to 8,256.

However, a survey by Citizens UK, a coalition of faith and community groups, suggests the Home Office figures could significantly underplay the true picture, as it found seven in 10 respondents never reported hate crimes to the police.

Reported hate crimes up 10% to record high.https://t.co/gsSZv1DLcR — The Canary (@TheCanaryUK) October 15, 2019

​The organisation issued a statement signed by 18 rabbis, bishops, imams and charity chief executives, expressing “deep concern at the rising tide of fear and division in society and the erosion of trust in public institutions”.

“Communities from across the UK are increasingly concerned that we aren’t going fast enough or far enough to strengthen hate crime protections. Political, media and institutional decision-makers need an action plan to stop the toxic mix of scare stories on social media and a divisive political environment, which is providing a breeding ground for hate,” said Matthew Bolton, executive director of Citizens UK.

There were a recordHate crimes double in five years in England and Wales

103,379 hate crimes offences recorded by police in 2018 overall, of which 76 percent were race related, while 54 percent were for public order offences, and 36 percent involved violence. Just five percent were recorded as criminal damage and arson.

Transgender identity hate crimes increased by 37% to 2,333; while there was a 25% rise in offences triggered by sexual orientation (14,491); disability hate crimes increased by 14% to 8,256; and offences motivated by religion rose by 9% to 8,336, data from the Home Office showed. — TellMAMAUK (@TellMamaUK) October 15, 2019

​In all, 12 percent of British hate crime were estimated to have more than one motivation, with the majority being race and religion.