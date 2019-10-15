Two Climate Change Activists Detained Outside Headquarters of MI5 in Central London - Reports

A day earlier, Extinction Rebellion protesters planned to block roads outside MI5 on the eighth day of demonstrations, after the number of activists arrested in London exceeded 1,400.

London police have detained two climate activists outside the headquarters of MI5 Security Service, Reuters reported.

The report comes after demonstrators, including one of the founders of Extinction Rebellion, targeted Britain's transport ministry in central London to protest against a proposed high-speed rail project known as HS2.

Since the begging of the protests, about 3,000 people have been detained all over the world, reports say.

Extinction Rebellion started a two-week "international rebellion" on 7 October in an effort to push governments around the world to take action on the climate crisis. Activists have blocked streets and bridges in major cities in the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany, and others.

The group’s demonstrations have grown in number and sophistication since, such as last week when four members sprayed the British Treasury building with 1,800 litres of red paint.