Poland's PiS Wins 235 Seats in 460-Seat Lower House of Parliament - Electoral Commission

Regular parliamentary elections were held in Poland on 13 October, with Polish citizens electing 460 lawmakers to the lower house of parliament and 100 members to the upper house.

The governing Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) of Jaroslaw Kaczynski won the parliamentary election in Poland with 43.59 percent of the vote, the State Election Commission said after all ballots were processed.

The PiS's closest opposition rival, the Civic Platform, came in second with 25.4 percent, two points lower than Sunday's exit poll predicted.

The minimum threshold to win a seat is five percent for individual parties and seven percent for coalitions.

