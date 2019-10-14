Register
20:17 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei sign at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019

    Germany to Open Its 5G Market to Huawei Despite US Pressure – Report

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe

    Previously, the US threatened to cut its allies off from intelligence-sharing programmes if they allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to participate in the construction of their high-speed 5G networks. Despite this, many countries have ignored these threats.

    A draft version of a new set of security requirements for telecommunications networks in Germany does not contain a controversial clause that would effectively ban China’s Huawei from taking part in the construction of 5G networks, Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing an obtained document.

    According to the outlet, the previously discussed provision, which required 5G network components to be acquired from "trusted suppliers" only, disappeared from the new regulation's text after pressure from the Ministry for Economic Affairs and the office of Chancellor Angela Merkel. This means that Huawei, whose products’ security standards have been questioned by the US, will still be able to participate in the construction of the high-speed information network for the EU’s largest economy.

    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing

    Handelsblatt further indicates that the draft document, which could be published at the end of this or at the beginning of the next year, delegates the right to determine what constitutes critical infrastructure to the network operators themselves. Critical or core infrastructure of 5G networks will, however, be subject to inspections by Germany's Office for Information Security, which will check if the components are fully manageable and able to pass safety tests.

    Huawei's access to 5G markets around the world was endangered by US actions in 2019, after Washington threatened to cut its allies' access to intelligence-sharing programmes if they don't ban the Chinese giant from their high-speed networks. The US claims that Huawei is cooperating with the Chinese government and is helping it spy on its clients by installing backdoors in its equipment.

    In this July 30, 2019, file photo a woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing.
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    In this July 30, 2019, file photo a woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing.

    Both Huawei and Beijing deny the allegations and have slammed the US for what they consider to be false accusations. Most countries have ignored Washington's threats, with the UK reportedly mulling over granting the Chinese company access to non-critical infrastructure and France giving its operators a carte-blanche on whether or not to use Huawei's equipment. However, several countries, namely Japan, New Zealand, and Australia, have listened to the US exhortations and banned the tech giant from their 5G networks.

    Related:

    New EU Regulations May Threaten Huawei’s Ambitious 5G Infrastructure Plans - Report
    US to Issue Licenses Allowing Some Domestic Entities to Supply Nonsensitive Goods to Huawei - Report
    Beijing Calls on US to Stop 'Unreasonable Pressure' on Chinese Companies, Including Huawei
    Huawei Faces 1 Million Cyberattacks Per Day, Company’s Vice President Reveals
    Sweden Devises New Law to Block Huawei's 5G Expansion
    Tags:
    5g, 5G network, Germany, Huawei, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse