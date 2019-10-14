French Elite Unit Deployed to Police Training Centre After Unauthorised Entry by Armed Man - Reports

According to police, a man passed through the security gates at the Interior Ministry's training centre in the Parisian suburban community of Lognes on Monday at around 8:30. An X-ray check revealed that the person was carrying a weapon, but he was able to mingle with the crowd before being apprehended.

French police have reportedly deployed its elite unit to the Interior Ministry's training centre in Lognes to look for a person who entered the facility carrying a weapon.

#Sécurite | Opération de police en cours à #Lognes en #SeineEtMarne suite à une alerte de sécurité. Levée de doute en cours. Ne relayez pas d'informations non vérifiées. https://t.co/DVpYPbjE8w — Préfet de Seine-et-Marne (@Prefet77) October 14, 2019

According to Le Parisien, the operation was launched on Monday at around 8:30, when security officers at the entrance of the training centre recognised the silhouette of a weapon on an X-ray image.​ The police are currently combing the entire building.

An image of the wanted man was captured by video surveillance. People were evacuated to the back of the main building after verification of their identity and personal effects.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a 45-year-old computer expert stabbed three police officers and an administrative worker to death at the Paris police headquarters using a ceramic knife.