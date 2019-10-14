Government Priority is to Secure Brexit From the EU on 31 October - Queen

The British monarch is delivering her speech after a prorogation that was requested by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bid to lead the country out of the bloc under any circumstances – including a no-deal scenario.

"My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on October 31", Elizabeth II stated, commenting on the ongoing negotiations in Brussels. "My government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly cooperation".

The prime minister also noted in his statement accompanying the speech that Brexit should be delivered as soon as possible.

"People are tired of stasis, gridlock and waiting for change. And they don't want to wait any longer to get Brexit done", he said.

Johnson has previously vowed to complete the divorce process with or without an agreement, but MPs adopted a law requiring him to negotiate with Brussels. The head of government said he wants to strike an exit deal at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday, but stressed that if an accord is not possible, then he would deliver Brexit despite the decision of Parliament to prevent a no-deal scenario.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously criticised the decision to involve the Queen in the debate, claiming that the monarch has been used in order to support the aims of the Conservative cabinet.

"What we've got in effect is a party political broadcast from the steps of the throne", he said.

The United Kingdom is slated to leave the bloc at the end of this month, although the deadline has been shifted before, as London was initially supposed to deliver Brexit in March.