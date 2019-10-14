Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Address to Parliament - Video

The Queen's speech marks the first such address by the monarch since 21 June 2017. This year's address is expected to outline Britain's legislative agenda for the upcoming year.

Elizabeth II is delivering the 65th Queen's Speech to Parliament on Monday, 14 October as the legislative body reconvened following a three-day suspension.

The address, traditionally written for the Queen by the government and read out loud in the Parliament's House of Lords, is expected to touch upon several points of Brexit-centred legislation.

Several days of debate will follow the speech, rounding off with a final formal vote to approve it.

