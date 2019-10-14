Poland's Ruling Right-Wing Party Wins Second Term in Lower House of Parliament - Early Results

It still remains unclear whether Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party or the opposition will grab the most seats in the upper house of parliament - the Senate.

According to official results from 72 percent of constituencies published by the electoral committee on Monday, Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has won Sunday's parliamentary elections with 45.8 percent of the vote, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the country's biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) has come in second with 25.5 percent of votes, followed by The Left with 11.9 percent.

The bloc of agrarian PSL and anti-system Kukiz'15 gained 9.0 percent, while the right-wing Confederation obtained 6.7 percent based on the partial official results.