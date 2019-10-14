Poland's Ruling Right-Wing Party Wins Second Term in Lower House of Parliament - Early Results

According to official results from 72 percent of constituencies published by the electoral committee on Monday, Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has won Sunday's parliamentary elections with 45.8 percent of the vote, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, the country's biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) has come in second with 25.5 percent of votes, followed by The Left with 11.9 percent.
The bloc of agrarian PSL and anti-system Kukiz'15 gained 9.0 percent, while the right-wing Confederation obtained 6.7 percent based on the partial official results.
