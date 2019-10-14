French Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Consider Turkish Arms Embargo Amid Syria Offensive

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, stated on Monday that the European Union must condemn the Turkish military offensive in Syria and urged to adopt an arms embargo on Ankara.
"This offensive is going to cause serious humanitarian devastation", he said before a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.
The minister also noted that the bloc should request to hold anti-Daesh coalition talks with Washington.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
