German Woman Admits She’s Physically Drawn to Her ‘Sexy’ Boeing 737-800 Lover

A Berliner has confessed to a five-year relationship with an "elegant" US-manufactured passenger plane, bragging about a model she cozies up to in bed, while the real-sized one – with an exceptionally handsome build – makes her palms sweat whenever she touches "him".

Michele Köbke from Berlin says she was immediately attracted to her Boeing lover as soon as she saw him adding she now wants to marry her iron sweetheart.

The 30-year-old German now refers to a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet as the love of her life, affectionately addressing him in no other way but “Darling" or “Schatz” in German.

“The 737-800 is very attractive and sexy to me", she reveals in a video posted by YouTube channel Barcroft TV.

“He’s the most beautifully built, and he’s a very attractive and elegant aircraft", Michele continues, admitting there are quite a few challenges to being in such a relationship, which is already in its fifth year.

Complaining about her inability to spend quality time with her “boyfriend", she says the only way of getting close to “him” is boarding him for a flight or approaching the jet in a hangar. To compensate for the lack of physical contact, Michele admits to getting herself a Boeing fibreglass model to cuddle with during lonely nights.

Despite Michele’s attitude to the winged object formally being referred to as mechaniphilia, she herself doesn’t see it as drastically different from a relationship with a human.

“It’s like a normal relationship, we have relaxing evenings together and when we go to bed, we cuddle and fall asleep together", she explains, admitting with a bit of sadness that such a relationship is hardly recognised in society as normal.

“I’m simply different and I stand for my love to my 737", Michele claims, confiding to listeners about her decision to eventually marry him and to live in a hangar.

“The first time we really met was 1 May 2019, I enjoyed every millisecond with him", she recalled the moment she first found herself in the garage, while admitting that the first time there was some chemistry between them was when she first boarded “him” in 2014.

“My cheeks hurt from smiling, I’m the happiest woman in the world – when I’m with him I have everything I need", adding that his most irresistible feature is the wings. “When I touch his wings, I immediately get sweaty palms and get excited", she says.