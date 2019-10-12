Turks Clash With Kurds in Belgium Amid Ankara's Operation in Syria - Video

Amid Turkey's ongoing operation in northern Syria, a number of countries, including EU member-states, have condemned Ankara's actions and are thinking of imposing sanctions against the country.

One person has been injured as a result of a clash between Turks and Kurds in Liège in eastern Belgium, RTBF broadcaster said on Friday.

"One person was injured and sent to a hospital. The investigation to identify the attacker is being carried on", the broadcaster said, citing local police.

According to the statement, some 400 Kurds gathered on Friday on one of Liège's squares to protest against the Turkish operation in northern Syria. Around 70 Turks gathered at the same place as well.

BELGIQUE - Des fachos turcs ont attaqué des manifestants kurdes dénonçant l'invasion du Rojava par la TURQUIE à LIÈGE cet après midi.



Les jeunes kurdes ont répliqué à l’attaque : un facho turc hospitalisé#EthnicCleansingOperation #UNstopErdogan#riseup4rojava pic.twitter.com/0Su4r3Pgtc — Kurdistan au féminin (@KurdistanAu) 11 октября 2019 г.

​Police had to use water cannons and erect cordons to prevent clashes. Despite all the efforts, the two groups clashed with each other.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Daesh* terrorist group.

Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey has designated as a terrorist organisation.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia