Turks Clash With Kurds in Belgium Amid Ankara's Operation in Syria - Video

One person has been injured as a result of a clash between Turks and Kurds in Liège in eastern Belgium, RTBF broadcaster said on Friday.
"One person was injured and sent to a hospital. The investigation to identify the attacker is being carried on", the broadcaster said, citing local police.
According to the statement, some 400 Kurds gathered on Friday on one of Liège's squares to protest against the Turkish operation in northern Syria. Around 70 Turks gathered at the same place as well.
BELGIQUE - Des fachos turcs ont attaqué des manifestants kurdes dénonçant l'invasion du Rojava par la TURQUIE à LIÈGE cet après midi.— Kurdistan au féminin (@KurdistanAu) 11 октября 2019 г.
Les jeunes kurdes ont répliqué à l’attaque : un facho turc hospitalisé#EthnicCleansingOperation #UNstopErdogan#riseup4rojava pic.twitter.com/0Su4r3Pgtc
Police had to use water cannons and erect cordons to prevent clashes. Despite all the efforts, the two groups clashed with each other.
On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Daesh* terrorist group.
Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey has designated as a terrorist organisation.
