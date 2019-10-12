Register
04:25 GMT +3
12 October 2019
    In this file photo taken on January 23, 2019 an anti-Brexit activist waves a Union and a European Union flag as they demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London

    Boris Johnson to Ask UK Lawmakers to Choose Brexit Deal, Delay Withdrawal From EU - Report

    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    101
    As the Brexit clock winds down, the UK Prime Minister reportedly faces a rebellion in his own ranks if no deal with the European Union is reached by the slated for 31 October deadline.

    The House of Commons will reportedly meet on 19 October for a critical session on Brexit. The debates are dubbed 'Super Saturday' and, notably, will be the first time the Commons has met on a Saturday since 3 April 1982, amid the Falklands crisis.

    According to UK-based media reports, 'Super Saturday' will be a crucial moment for the future of UK-EU relations, as pro-remain British lawmakers are mulling a second referendum.

    Boris Johnson, at the same time, is expected to propose a choice for lawmakers between a Brexit deal or another extension on the European Union withdrawal process on 'Super Saturday', The Times said.

    In particular, Johnson is expected to introduce a motion for a vote asking the Commons to back any agreement he secures from the EU at the 17-18 October summit, along with the terms of the Benn act, which mandates the British prime minister seek an extension if a Brexit deal is not reached.

    The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on 29 March. A withdrawal deal was offered weeks before the date, but a vote by UK lawmakers did not reach the majority required to pass it. The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to 31 October, but a lack of consensus between Brussels and London still makes a no-deal Brexit a possibility.

    Last week, Johnson unveiled another Brexit blueprint, this time revolving around an all-Ireland regulatory framework on cross-border trade. Under his plan, Northern Ireland would exit the EU customs union with the rest of the UK after the end of the transition period, albeit with some form of regulatory checks in place for goods crossing the Irish Sea from the British mainland to the six counties.

    Despite his determination to take the country out of the bloc, Parliament has obligated him to seek an extension if no withdrawal agreement is secured by 19 October.

    Sky News broke the news earlier that Johnson had pitched a more limited free trade agreement (FTA) to his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, instead of focusing on a fully-formed withdrawal accord. The move reportedly prompted positive feedback from Brussels with what is said could become a key in persuading other EU leaders to support Johnson's divorce deal.

    The UK prime minister has repeatedly reiterated his long-standing position that even if no deal is adopted before the October deadline, Brexit will still take place.

     

     

    Votre message a été envoyé!
