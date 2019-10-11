Arsonists Attack Turkish Diplomatic Vehicle in Berlin - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Unidentified arsonists set a car belonging to the Turkish Embassy in Berlin on fire in the early hours of Friday amid international outrage over Ankara launching an offensive in Syria's north, RBB news outlet reported, citing police.

According to the police, as cited by RBB, the incident took place at around 3:45 a.m. (01:45 GMT) and significant damage to the car has been reported.

German law enforcement is investigating the incident.

The Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria began on Wednesday and is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey.

© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis Smoke from a fire caused by an incoming mortar fired from the Syrian side, billows behind a mosque's minarets in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

The offensive has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border, and many more have been injured in Turkish attacks and return fire.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.