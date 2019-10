Earlier in the day, the suspect in a shooting incident outside a synagogue in the German city of Halle confessed to being the gunman and has admitted to his anti-Semitic motivation.

People are taking part in the memorial event in Halle, Germany dedicated to the victims of the recent attack on the synagogue.

On Wednesday, a shooting spree which claimed the lives of at least two people and left two others injured took place in the vicinity of a synagogue in Halle, Germany.

