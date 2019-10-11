French Carmaker Renault Ousts Chief Executive Thierry Bollore

French carmaker Renault has voted to remove CEO Thierry Bollore, the company says.
"At this meeting, the Board of Directors decided to end the mandate of Mr Thierry Bolloré as Chief Executive Officer of Renault SA and President of Renault s.a.s with immediate effect,", the company said.
Renault did not give any reason for its decision to remove Bollore. However, the company said that it had decided to appoint Mrs Clotilde Delbos as interim Chief Executive Officer of Renault SA "until a process is completed to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer."
Thierry Bollore was nominated as Renault CEO nine months ago after its previous boss, Carlos Ghosn, was arrested on charges of financial misconduct.
All comments
Show new comments (0)