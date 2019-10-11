Johnson Given Deadline to Reveal Why Letter on Ex-US Model Arcuri Links Should Remain Private

Amid a conflict of interest inquiry into his connections with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri during his tenure as Mayor, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the London Assembly of "barking up the wrong tree" last month, as he brushed aside all allegations of wrongdoing.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) has given UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson until Monday to present credible reasons why a letter from him shedding light on the nature of his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri should be kept private, reports the Evening Standard.

The PM, who has been facing allegations of not declaring a conflict of interest when the US businesswoman was given grants and access to trade trips during his time as London Mayor, responded to the London Assembly probe earlier this week in a letter marked as private.

Len Duvall AM, chairman of the Assembly's oversight committee, said in a letter to Johnson's solicitors:

"Transparency and accountability are at the heart of the London Assembly's operations and I was disappointed to see that your response is marked “Private and Confidential” and “Not for Publication”. The reason for confidentiality is not given and, on the face of it, is unclear to me. I would request that you provide reasons for that confidentiality by 5pm on Monday 14 October 2019, so that the GLA oversight committee can consider appropriate handling of the letter."

The GLA has the power to investigate anyone who has been Mayor of London within the last eight years.

The oversight committee is urging Johnson to provide details and a timeline of all his contacts with Arcuri, "social, personal and professional" included, during his tenure as London Mayor.

According to the Standard, those involved in the London Assembly investigation were mulling whether to make the letter public amidst reported frustration that the PM was attempting to "stonewall" the inquiry.

The GLA’s Oversight Committee is investigating allegations that Johnson secured Arcuri, a technology entrepreneur, public funds to a tune of over £100,000 during his time as London mayor, while also inviting her on trips to overseas trade missions that she was reportedly unqualified for.

© AFP 2019 / OLI SCARFF A demonstrator wears a placard with a picture of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri on it as she joins a march during a protest to coincide with the Conservative Party's annual conference, in central Manchester on September 29, 2019, organised by The People's Assembly Against Austerity

Amid circulating allegations of an affair between the two, Johnson has insisted that “everything was done with complete propriety”.

Earlier this week ,Jennifer Arcuri appeared in a TV interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to vehemently deny having received favouritism from Johnson during his eight-year stint as mayor, while admitting he had been a "really good friend".

Repeatedly pressed on whether she'd had an intimate relationship with Johnson, the woman responded:

“I am really not going to answer that question. I am being used as a pawn. This entire thing is a crazy charade. Boris had nothing to do with my achievements.”

In addition to the GLA probe, Boris Johnson’s links with Jennifer Arcuri are also being looked into by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.