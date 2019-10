Earlier in the day, Germany's federal prosecutor said that the man suspected of attacking the synagogue in eastern Germany on Wednesday wanted to carry out a massacre in the Jewish house of worship and inspire others to commit similar attacks.

People are participating in memorial services in Halle, Germany consecrated to those, killed in the recent attack on the synagogue.

On Wednesday, a shooting spree, which claimed the lives of at least two people and left two others injured, took place in the vicinity of a synagogue in Halle, Germany.

