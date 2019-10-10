Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar See 'Pathway' to Possible Brexit Deal After 'Constructive' Lunch

While the statement doesn’t amount to breakthrough, it at least suggests progress has been fruitful, with the potential for further discussions down the road.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for crucial talks over lunch 10th October as the UK and European Union seek a way to resolve the Brexit impasse – and by all accounts, the results were positive.

Varadkar tweeted after the start of the meeting that he and Johnson would have a “detailed discussion to see if we can make any progress.”

The lunch was convened at Thornton House in North West England - built in the 19th Century, today it serves as a venue for weddings and corporate events.

Here in Cheshire in the UK with PM @BorisJohnson to talk #Brexit. Looking forward to a detailed discussion to see if we can make any progress pic.twitter.com/zZeC4MQuZY — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 10, 2019

​Despite time apparently running out, the pair said they could “see a pathway to a possible deal”, in a joint statement after the “constructive” talks.

“Both continue to believe that a deal is in everybody’s interest. They agreed they could see a pathway to a possible deal. Their discussion concentrated on the challenges of customs and consent,” the statement read.

Here’s our joint statement following my meeting with @BorisJohnson in Cheshire this afternoon pic.twitter.com/RxjF9qFte8 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 10, 2019

​After the talks, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will meet EU negotiator Michel Barnier tomorrow, and Varadkar will speak to the EU negotiating team in turn, the statement said. Officials will also "continue to engage intensively" with each other in the search of resolution.

The pound gained slightly against the euro in response to the news.