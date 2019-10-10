Investigators Search Halle Shooter’s Apartment – Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Investigators on Thursday searched the apartment of the 27-year-old man who opened fire and killed 2 people outside a synagogue the previous day, media outlet MDR reported.

The culprit, who is now in police custody, lived with his mother in Benndorf, 12 miles away from the city of Halle where the shooting was carried out, according to MDR.

Investigators did not specify what kind of evidence they have found in the culprit's apartment, but earlier reports stated that an anti-semitic manifesto attributed to the shooter surfaced on the web following the attack.

Germany’s Public Prosecutor General’s office indicated earlier that the investigation is establishing if the culprit had any links to right-wing extremist organisations and has charged him with counts of murder and intent to murder, German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel said.

© REUTERS / Jens Meyer People stay in front of a synagogue in Halle, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

According to Rita Katz, head of SITE Intelligence Group which tracks online activity of extremists and jihadists, the assailant live-streamed the attack onto gaming site Twitch, which shows him shooting two people outside the synagogue after failing to enter the building. The video was deleted from the platform shortly thereafter.

The attack was carried out on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.