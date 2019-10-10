Register
21:37 GMT +310 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK police officers

    Family of Mark Duggan and Met Police Agree to 'Confidential Payment' Over 2011 Police Shooting

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / West Midlands Police / Response officers
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The shooting of 29-year old Mark Duggan by police in 2011 led to civil unrest across the UK. A ruling in 2014 that found that Duggan was not in fact carrying a gun but that his shooting was lawful, prompted his family to mount a legal challenge.

    Scotland Yard settled with the family of alleged gangster Mark Duggan, who was shot dead by officers in 2011 leading to riots across London.

    The High Court confirmed that the two parties had come to a confidential agreement last month.

    Mr Duggan's family said in a statement that both sides would "bring all proceedings... to a conclusion and move forward". They added that they had "reached an agreed position without acceptance of liability on the part of the Metropolitan Police Service or its officers."

    The police said that neither party would be making "any further comment about the terms of the settlement or the mediation."

    Duggan's family challenged the ruling of an inquest in 2014 which ruled that Mark Duggan was not carrying a gun, as previously alleged, but that he was killed lawfully.

    The aftermath of Duggan's death saw protests in north London which quickly spread across London and to other English cities.

    The Strange Case

    Mark Duggan was killed on 4 August 2011 by armed policy police who say they believed he was carrying a gun and posed a threat to them. They intercepted a taxi he had been traveling after following intelligence which indicated he was a member of the gang "Tottenham Man Dem", and was looking to pick up a gun.

    A pistol, concealed in a sock, was later found on grassland behind railings 3-6m from where Mr Duggan was killed. The explanation given to jurors was that the gun must have been thrown from the taxi before it was surrounded, although no witnesses gave evidence to support this theory.

    The policing operation which led to Mark Duggan’s shooting was overseen by Trident, a Metropolitan Police Service Unit which specialises in gun crime in London. Intelligence for Trident’s operations came from "intercept evidence" which was obtained by the Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA) which was protected and withheld from being seen in court as secret evidence.

    Secret evidence under Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) powers were also used during the case over the death of Azelle Rodney, who was also shot dead by police in April 2005 in north London. The inquiry later found that much of the evidence was unnecessarily kept secret and in 2013 ruled that his death was unlawful.

    Related:

    British premier interrupts family holiday over London riots
    London Police Trying to Diffuse Tensions After Rare 'Gangster' Shooting
    EXCLUSIVE: How 'Unaccountable' UK Police Effectively Get Away With Manslaughter
    White Supremacists Arrested for Shooting Black Activists Met Online
    Tags:
    Metropolitan Police, Shooting, Mark Duggan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse