The shooting of 29-year old Mark Duggan by police in 2011 led to civil unrest across the UK. A ruling in 2014 that found that Duggan was not in fact carrying a gun but that his shooting was lawful, prompted his family to mount a legal challenge.

Scotland Yard settled with the family of alleged gangster Mark Duggan, who was shot dead by officers in 2011 leading to riots across London.

The High Court confirmed that the two parties had come to a confidential agreement last month.

Mr Duggan's family said in a statement that both sides would "bring all proceedings... to a conclusion and move forward". They added that they had "reached an agreed position without acceptance of liability on the part of the Metropolitan Police Service or its officers."

The police said that neither party would be making "any further comment about the terms of the settlement or the mediation."

Duggan's family challenged the ruling of an inquest in 2014 which ruled that Mark Duggan was not carrying a gun, as previously alleged, but that he was killed lawfully.

The aftermath of Duggan's death saw protests in north London which quickly spread across London and to other English cities.

The Strange Case

Mark Duggan was killed on 4 August 2011 by armed policy police who say they believed he was carrying a gun and posed a threat to them. They intercepted a taxi he had been traveling after following intelligence which indicated he was a member of the gang "Tottenham Man Dem", and was looking to pick up a gun.

A pistol, concealed in a sock, was later found on grassland behind railings 3-6m from where Mr Duggan was killed. The explanation given to jurors was that the gun must have been thrown from the taxi before it was surrounded, although no witnesses gave evidence to support this theory.

The policing operation which led to Mark Duggan’s shooting was overseen by Trident, a Metropolitan Police Service Unit which specialises in gun crime in London. Intelligence for Trident’s operations came from "intercept evidence" which was obtained by the Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA) which was protected and withheld from being seen in court as secret evidence.

Secret evidence under Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) powers were also used during the case over the death of Azelle Rodney, who was also shot dead by police in April 2005 in north London. The inquiry later found that much of the evidence was unnecessarily kept secret and in 2013 ruled that his death was unlawful.