The Labour Party's Brexit policy has been established as advocating a second referendum with a negotiated leave option against remaining in the EU. This comes amid splits between the leadership position of leaving with a deal and many party members who view remain as the best possible option.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed on Thursday that he would "immediately legislate" for a second referendum in the event that Labour wins power in an election.

While outlining his alternative policies to the upcoming Queen's speech to a crowd in Northampton, Mr Corbyn declared that "the first task of a Labour government will be to finally get Brexit sorted."

“After three years of Tory failure, it’s time to take the decision out of the hands of politicians and let the people have the final say," said Corbyn.

“Within three months of coming to power, a Labour government will secure a sensible deal, based on the terms we have long advocated and discussed with the EU, trade unions and businesses, including a new customs union, a close single market relationship and guarantees of rights and protections," he added. “Within six months of being elected, we will put that deal to a public vote alongside Remain.”

The leader said that Labour are the “only party that can and will deliver a public vote."

"Within six months of being elected, we will put that deal to a public vote alongside Remain," Corbyn reiterated.

He also accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of using the Queen's speech as a "cynical stunt" and as a pre-electoral "party political broadcast" as he would be unable to pass any legislation without a majority in parliament.

Corbyn's comments come amid reports of serious ongoing splits within the Labour Party leadership over the issue of Brexit and a General Election.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, while speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire TV show expressed "concerns" over a a general election becoming a "quasi-referendum, that it would be all about in or out, what kind of deal, and so to a certain extent I can see the sense in trying to have a referendum first."

"A general election ought to be about a whole load of issues, people tripping over, people sleeping in the streets, food banks, not having enough money for the NHS," she added.

Victoria: What should come first, a GE or a further referendum?



“My concern would be if we had a General Election it would be a kind of quasi referendum... all about in or out or what kind of deal”@EmilyThornberry pic.twitter.com/A2oBxQgYHb — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) October 10, 2019

​According to the Financial Times, Shadow chancellor John McDonnell and Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer both warned the Labour leader during a shadow cabinet meeting on Tuesday about the possible “trap” of a general election as Labour has not yet won back remain voters from the Liberal Democrats.

Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson also says that the party should support a second referendum before a General Election, in contrast to Labour's official position.

Labour's compromise position of having a second referendum with a leave option against remain, faces being squeezed from both sides with the Conservative's advocating a potential no deal Brexit while the Liberal Democrats support revoking Article 50 and stopping Brexit without a referendum.