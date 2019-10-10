Netherlands Has Started Talks With Ukraine Regarding Investigation of Kiev's Role in MH17 Crash

Previously, the Dutch parliament unanimously supported the idea of ​​investigating the role of Ukraine in the MH17 crash in July 2014.

The Netherlands has started talks with Ukraine regarding an investigation of Kiev's role in the MH17 crash, the Dutch Foreign Minister said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, an investigation of Kiev's role in the MH17 crash will be carried out by an independent organisation that will submit the results to the Dutch authorities.

The Dutch parliament previously unanimously backed the idea of investigating the role of Ukraine in the MH17 crash. And Moscow has repeatedly emphasised the fact that the Netherlands removed the blame for the non-closure of airspace over the war zone in eastern Ukraine from Kiev.

On 9 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok discussed cooperation in investigating the crash of flight MH17.

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov Dutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard, mostly Dutch citizens, Malaysians and Australians, were killed. Kiev blamed the incident on the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, while the latter said they had no weaponry to down a plane at such an altitude.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW