German Federal Prosecutor's Office Applying for Arrest Warrant for Halle Synagogue Shooter

Two people were killed and two others injured in an attack on a synagogue and kebab stand in Halle, central Germany on Wednesday, with German authorities treating the attack as a hate crime.

German prosecutors are applying for an arrest warrant for the 27-year-old man suspected in Wednesday's carnage outside a synagogue and kebab stand in Halle, the federal prosecutor's office announced Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Stefan B, was detained by police following Wednesday's carnage. The federal prosecutor's office has taken over the investigation and classified the incident as a "violation of Germany's internal security."

On Wednesday evening, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer commented on the attack, saying he saw it as "at least" an anti-Semitic attack. One of the victims is also said to have been a patron at a kebab stand near the synagogue and Jewish cemetary where the suspect began his gun and grenade attack, which authorities described as a "rampage situation."

Police apprehended the suspect after a highway chase Wednesday, with the assailant unsuccessfully attempting to ram a roadblock, after which he was arrested.

In addition to the two passerby who were shot dead, the gunman's victims included two other civilians, who were injured and admitted with gunshot wounds to a local university hospital, where they were operated on.

The suspect live streamed part of the attack on Twitch, mounting a camera on his helmet. During the stream, he reportedly expressed anti-immigrant and anti-feminist sentiments, and accused the Jewish people of being the "root cause" of all of Germany's problems. On Thursday, media reported on the publication of a manifesto allegedly written by the suspect, where the author showed off his stash of weapons, bombs and ammunitiion, and stated that he hoped to "kill as many anti-whites as possible, Jews preferred."

Wednesday's attack took place on Yom Kippur, one of the main holidays in Judaism.

Commenting on the incident, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Berlin must make clear that the state takes responsibility for Jewish lives in Germany. Steinmeier and Israeli ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff visited the synagogue where the rampage began on Thursday, and held a meeting with local Jewish community leaders inside.

Jewish leaders in Germany and abroad, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called on Berlin to "act resolutely against the phenomenon of anti-Semitism." Meanwhile, Josef Schuster, the chief of Germany's Central Council of Jews, said it was "scandalous that the synagogue in Halle is not protected by police on a holiday like Yom Kippur," and lamented that "this negligence has now been bitterly repaid."