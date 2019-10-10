Nine Reportedly Injured in Explosion at Waste Disposal Facility Near Austria's Linz Airport - Video

In an explosion near Linz Airport in Austria, several people have been seriously injured, according to dpa, a German news agency.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the hall of a garbage disposal operation in Hörsching, as the police said in the morning.

According to Austrian police, nine people have been injured, including three seriously.

"An explosion of a company building of #AVE in Hoersching. Several people injured!" the police tweeted.

The cause of the explosion was initially unclear. Three other people were reportedly slightly injured.

​Thirteen fire brigades arrived at the scene of the incident.

Air traffic was not affected by the fire. According to Linz Airport, the wind is blowing in a favourable direction, driving the smoke column away from the apron of the airport.

Linz Airport does not expect that flights will be canceled.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW