Bond 25 Forgotten Van Causes RAF Base Evacuation – Report

Air Force service members thought the van was full of explosives and a bomb squad was summoned to the scene.

A forgotten filming van caused the evacuation of a Royal Air Force base, The Sun reported Wednesday.

The van belonged to movie crew who shot scenes for the upcoming 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, but somehow, the team managed to leave behind the car after everyone went home last week. The team used the officers’ mess hall for lunch during the filming.

“Everything was packed up on Friday but amazingly one of the vans was left behind outside the mess. I don’t know if it was the film company or the hire company, but someone reported the van,” a source told The Sun.

The unaccounted for vehicle sent the base into a panic, in which it was placed under lockdown with a bomb squad with sniffer dogs dispatched to inspect the vehicle.

“A 300 metre cordon was put in place while it was assessed by bomb disposal teams. It is an unbelievable blunder to have caused such a massive security risk,” the source said.

According to The Sun, the incident was overseen by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace until the situation was deemed safe.

The movie, which will be Daniel Craig’s last role as the spy on Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has reportedly been riddled with problems since day one. First, the original director left the team over script disagreements, and later Craig injured his ankle in Jamaica, delaying production. In one particularly egregious incident, a crew member was injured after three explosions destroyed the Pinewood Studios set in Buckinghamshire.