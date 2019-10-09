Activists from Extinction Rebellion Rally At Marble Arch, London - Photos

Extinction Rebellion launched its two-week environmental demonstrations on Monday, planning to block streets and bridges in London and shut down governmental departments. Around 30,000 activists are expected to engage in the campaign.

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion donning eerie robe-like costumes of various colours staged a rally near the Marble Arch in central London on Wednesday, 9 October.

© Sputnik / Extinction rebellion demonstrators in London

The demonstrators wearing white full-face makeup are seen in a procession spearheaded by a man and a woman in blue and green garments.

© Sputnik / Extinction rebellion demonstrators in London

According to one of the attendees, the costumes symbolise the rivers of blood that could ensue if humanity fails to tackle the climate crisis.

​Extinction Rebellion sociopolitical movement was founded in the United Kingdom in May 2018 to call for governmental action to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and risk of ecological collapse.

The public action that began on Monday marked the beginning of a wave of protests, dubbed the 'International Rebellion', that is expected to spread across 60 cities worldwide, including New York, Berlin and Madrid among others