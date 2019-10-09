Alleged Halle Attacker Fires Shots From Car, Seen Walking on Streets With Gun - Photo, Video

At least two people were killed in a shooting spree near a synagogue that rocked Halle, Germany earlier on Wednesday. German police have detained one of the perpetrators of the attack.

Footage from Halle where two people were killed in a shooting earlier this day has emerged online in which one of the perpetrators of the attack wearing what looks like a military outfit is seen coming out of a car before firing a weapon several times.

​Twitter users also posted photos of apparently the same shooter walking in the street carrying a gun.

The post published by merzilein in Twitter was captioned "Photos of the shooter. Stay home"

At least two people died in the incident that took place in Halle, Germany this afternoon. The assailants reportedly fired several shots with a submachine gun, shot a woman and injured several people. The culprits remain on the loose and are reportedly heading in the direction of Leipzig.

​The deadly shooting near the synagogue took place when the Jewish population is celebrating Yom Kippur - an important day in the Jewish calendar.