Scottish Court to Hold Off Ruling on Whether PM Jonshon Should Be Forced to Ask EU for Brexit Delay

Scotland's highest court has been asked to intervene if Boris Johnson violates Parliament's instructions and refuses to ask the European Union for a Brexit delay later this month.

The Court of Session, Scotland's highest civil court, said on Wednesday that it would postpone a decision on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson should comply with the so-called Benn Act until 21 October.

Last month, a cross-party motion in Parliament passed the piece of legislation to force the prime minister write a letter to the European Union asking a Brexit delay if there is no withdrawal agreement is in place by 19 October.

Johnson vowed to ignore the instructions and deliver Brexit if no deal is agreed, so petitioners – businessman Dale Vince, barrister Jolyon Maugham and Joanna Cherry, MP for the anti-Brexit Scottish National Party – asked the supreme court to act directly if Boris Johnson makes good on his promise.

Joanna Cherry has tweeted that the court would delay its ruling for almost two weeks - until the first working day after Johnson’s obligation to send the letter under the Benn act expires.

Delighted to advise Scotland’s Supreme Court is holding off ruling on whether to force @BorisJohnson to send #Brexit #extension #BennAct letter until 21 Oct to give PM time to fulfill the promise he made to the court. A victory for us & all our supporters 🙏 — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) October 9, 2019

​The courthas said in an earlier hearing that it is not necessary to issue an order forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to send a letter to the EU requesting an Article 50 extension.