For several days Extinction Rebellion protests have been held in different cities around the world, such as Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, New York, Paris and Sydney.

Extinction Rebellion activists and their supporters are trying to block the Kurfürstendamm shopping avenue in Berlin, Germany, as part of a two-week environmental protest that began on 7 October.

Extinction Rebellion is planning a series of protests to attract the attention of politicians and push them to take action against climate change.

According to the movement, the protests will continue throughout the week.

