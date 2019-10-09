Register
10:37 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    BBC HQ Broadcasting House, London

    Hypothecated Tax: How Public Service Media Across Europe Accumulates Its Hefty Funds

    © Sputnik / Alex Maknoton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    As spending plans for the upcoming year start to dominate government agendas, one domain that increasingly invites scrutiny is state, or public service, media and its finances. 

    Across Europe, the most common way of financing such media, which is commonly referred to as national or public service broadcasters, to make it sound different from state or state-controlled media, is through collecting obligatory public fees (read: a hypothecated tax slapped on all households and institutions using a particular type of equipment).

    Public fees, which mostly co-exist - to this or that extent- with targeted governmental spending and advertising revenue, are believed to distance the government from exercising direct control over state media, as suggested on the BBC’s website.

    However, it is universally common practice that the government actually collects and accumulates, largely through a state-affiliated structure, the television or/and radio fees (read: tax) before distributing the money between public broadcasters. 

    Naturally, the more taxable individuals are listed, or in other words, the more populated the country is, the heftier are the ultimately collected media budgets.

    Here is how Europe’s top prominent state media get their funds, in a nutshell:

    Germany (population: 82 million)

    German state media titan ARD, a national network that operates Das Erste ("The First”), the international outlet Deutsche Welle, and myriad others, collects a lion’s share of their revenues from citizens through licence fees, with every household, company or social institution required by law to pay these, while students and pensioners are eligible for exemptions.

    So does another major German network, ZDF, which, jointly with ARD, generates overall eight billon euros every year, in the western European country. 

    The fees are not collected directly by the ARD, but by the Beitragsservice (formerly known as Gebühreneinzugszentrale GEZ, or Fee Collection Center of the Public Broadcasting Companies), a common organisation of the ARD member broadcasters, the second public TV broadcaster ZDF, and Deutschlandradio. Beitragsservice in its turn collaborates with German civil registration offices to enforce the duly collection of the fees.

    Deutsche Welle, one of the structures under ARD, is funded by tax revenues with its budget controlled by the Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media. According to its website, its 2019 annual subsidies climbed up, as compared to 2018, by €33 million euros, and amounted to roughly €360 million in total.

    UK (population: 66 million)

    Moving on to the UK,  the revenues of the top media giant BBC over the past year are comparable to those of German outlet ARD (including ZDF) - £3.7 billion (about €4.1 billion). It is also a public licence fee that accounts for the bulk of BBC’s income, including that of BBC World Service, the iconic British international network broadcasting in 40 languages. The service has also been recently guaranteed £289 million (€322 million up until 2020) from the UK government.

    Denmark (population: 5.8 million)

    DR -  the major Danish media network, the viewers of which are obliged to cover an annual 258-euro licence fee, with the bulk of these fees from millions of viewers – an estimated 562 million euros - flowing directly to the outlet based in the not so populated Nordic country.Since 2007, with the onset of the Internet era, the licence fee is charged to all Danish households with television sets, computers, but also smartphones and other devices with Internet access.

    However, starting in 2019 all through 2022, the media licence will be replaced by general taxation, as announced on 16 March 2018 by a majority in the Danish Parliament.

    Austria (population: 9 million)

    In German-speaking Austria, Österreichischer Rundfunk, or ORF, is the main state media network, financed through licence fees and in part  through advertising. There is a special federal law, Bundesgesetz über den Österreichischen Rundfunk, which regulates ORF and sets licence fees, the coverage of which is also enforced by governmental structures. 

    There are no official numbers regarding the media company’s revenues in open sources. However, taking into account  the weekly outreach of around 5.6  million, which the company reported on the website arguing it continues to rise, and data on the licence fees (the average €20 per month), it is possible to arrive at approximate figures. Potential annual revenues reach €1.34 billion, at the very least.

    France (population: 67 million)

    The major state-owned media outlet is France Télévisions, which currently reports a revenue of roughly 2.8 billion euros  well comparable with other state European outlets. The income is largely generated through licence fees and in part, through state subsidies.

    According to the 2020 legislative initiative, the state subsidies to FT will go down by €61 million euros to €2.48 billion, in line with the country’s reforms on audio-visual platforms set to put greater emphasis on newly-emerged streaming services like Netflix.

    France 24: since 2008 the channel has been wholly owned by the French government, via its holding company France Médias Monde. The annual budget of France 24, which bought out the minority share of the former partners Groupe TF1 and France Télévisions, stands at around €100 million.

    Russia (population: 144 million)

    The income of state Russian media are made up of government subsidies and advertising revenue, not licence fees.

    Earlier this month, Russian Ministry of Finance introduced its new open-source budget plan that outlines among other aspects next year’s subsidies for state Russian media operating in the most populated country on the European continent.

    VGTRK, which is short for the “All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company” and is an umbrella company for a bunch of radio and TV channels targeting the domestic audience, will receive €339 million in funds.

    RT, meanwhile, will enjoy the second biggest subsidy rate amounting to €324 million “for the creation, development and maintenance” of its journalistic hubs outside Russia. The media holding Rossiya Segodnya, which includes RIA-Novosti and multilingual news web outlet Sputnik, is set to receive roughly €106 million.

    Related:

    UK Broadcast Regulator Ofcom Slams BBC Over Lack of Transparency in Munchetty Ruling
    'Obamas Doing What They Do Best': Ex-FLOTUS' New Book Polarises Social Media
    Canadian Media Exposes ‘Shocking’ Secret of Prime Minister Hopeful Ahead of Election
    Tags:
    license, subsidies, funds, finances, Europe, media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse