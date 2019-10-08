Fighter Jet Crashes in Southwestern Germany - Reports

Police have asked people to avoid the area of the crash since a rescue operation is about to begin.

An F16 warplane crashed over uninhabited territory near the western German city of Trier, broadcaster SWR reported on Tuesday.

It added that the pilot had managed to eject safely.

Police took to Twitter to warn local people against entering the area where the plane crashed as a rescue operation is underway.

Update: Abgestürztes #Flugzeug ist vermutlich ein Militärflugzeug. Bitte den Bereich #Zemmer-Rodt weiträumig umfahren, um die Einsatzkräfte und die Rettungsmaßnahmen nicht zu behindern. Vor Ort sind mehrere Straßen gesperrt, bitte meidet die Absturzstelle. — Polizei Trier (@PolizeiTrier) October 8, 2019

Large quantities of kerosene had been spilt over the site of the crash, SWR reports, citing police sources. ​

