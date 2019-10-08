Fighter Jet Crashes in Southwestern Germany - Reports

An F16 warplane crashed over uninhabited territory near the western German city of Trier, broadcaster SWR reported on Tuesday.
In #Zemmer in der Nähe von #Trier ist ein #F16-Kampfjet abgestürzt.https://t.co/HwJLmzM4hZ— SWR3 (@swr3) October 8, 2019
It added that the pilot had managed to eject safely.
Police took to Twitter to warn local people against entering the area where the plane crashed as a rescue operation is underway.
Update: Abgestürztes #Flugzeug ist vermutlich ein Militärflugzeug. Bitte den Bereich #Zemmer-Rodt weiträumig umfahren, um die Einsatzkräfte und die Rettungsmaßnahmen nicht zu behindern. Vor Ort sind mehrere Straßen gesperrt, bitte meidet die Absturzstelle.— Polizei Trier (@PolizeiTrier) October 8, 2019
Large quantities of kerosene had been spilt over the site of the crash, SWR reports, citing police sources.
