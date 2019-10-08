US Air Force F16 Jet Crashes in Southwestern Germany

Police have asked people to avoid the area of the crash since a rescue operation is about to begin. The pilot of the jet is reported to have ejected safely.

An F16 belonging to the US Air Force crashed over uninhabited territory near the western German city of Trier, a spokesman for German Air Force has said.

According to a U.S. air force spokeswoman, the jet had crashed at around 1500 local time (1300 GMT) during a routine training flight and there had been no casualties.

The crash was first reported by SWR broadcaster.

It added that the pilot had managed to eject safely. According to officials, he was hospitalised but no information about the nature of his injuries has been available so far.

Update #Flugzeugabsturz #Zemmer-Rodt: Der Pilot konnte sich mit dem Schleudersitz retten und in ein Krankenhaus verbracht werden.

Weitere Informationen findet ihr hier: https://t.co/CKJ2EEJeIB — Polizei Trier (@PolizeiTrier) October 8, 2019

​Police also warned local people against entering the area where the plane crashed as a rescue operation is underway.

Update: Abgestürztes #Flugzeug ist vermutlich ein Militärflugzeug. Bitte den Bereich #Zemmer-Rodt weiträumig umfahren, um die Einsatzkräfte und die Rettungsmaßnahmen nicht zu behindern. Vor Ort sind mehrere Straßen gesperrt, bitte meidet die Absturzstelle. — Polizei Trier (@PolizeiTrier) October 8, 2019

The police added that the plane crashed near a US military base outside the town of Spangdahlem.

Large quantities of kerosene had been spilt over the site of the crash, SWR reports, citing police sources.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW