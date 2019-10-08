Merkel Says Brexit Deal Unlikely Unless Northern Ireland Stays in Customs Union - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel who spoke with Prime Minister Johnson this morning sees a Brexit deal as 'overwhelmingly unlikely' unless Northern Ireland stays in the customs union, according to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg citing a Downing Street source.
2. No 10 says PM stressed to Merkel UK believes they had put forward a reasonable new deal, but with no desire to engage on EU side + this demand on NI staying in Customs Union a deal is 'essentially impossible'— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 8, 2019
4. Feels like any chance of a deal this month just died— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 8, 2019
