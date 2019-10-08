Massive Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse in Eastern France - Video

More than 90 firefighters and 35 fire trucks have been dispatched to the scene to contain the conflagration.

A massive fire has broken out at a warehouse in Villeurbanne, a municipality in Greater Lyon, France on Tuesday morning. There were no immediate reports of any causalities or the cause of the blaze.

Incendie en cours de l'usine safran à #Villeurbanne . Un feu de poubelle se serait propagé à l'entrepôt de 3000 m2. #Lyon pic.twitter.com/PQGopl3uKq — Ⓝ ⓂⒺⓃⒶ·۰•●○ (@Nws_MENA) October 8, 2019

According to preliminary reports the 3,000 square-metre warehouse stored batteries. However, local authorities haven't ruled out that the fire could have occurred at a depot storing plastic material. Local media also reported that the fire could have started in a nearby building and then spread to the warehouse.

A thick pillar of smoke is seen emerging above the storage facility in images circulating in social media.

Encore un incendie, cette fois ci à #Villeurbanne.

Espérons que ce ne soit pas des produits chimiques comme #Lubrizol à #Rouen pic.twitter.com/YTwQWZBzIq — яévolte fiscale 🇫🇷 (@Revolte_Fiscale) October 8, 2019

According to the latest update, the fire has been contained but a squad of firefighters remain present at the site.